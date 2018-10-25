Tesla V9 Software Update Comparison

Motor1 Teams Up With MYEV.com To Compare Tesla's V8 And V9 Software Updates.

We were very fortunate to get our hands on two Tesla Model X SUVs at the Motorsport headquarters in sunny Miami, Florida. Aside from paint color, the two all-electric family haulers are exceedingly similar in almost every way. However, there’s one major difference that you won’t notice without having the opportunity to step inside each car.

Tesla Model X “Exhibit A” has recently received the new Tesla Software Version 9 update, while “Exhibit B” is still wearing Version 8. How do they compare? What’s new in Version 9? What are the pros and cons of each system?

Our good friend and co-worker, Clint Simone from the Motor1.com team takes you on a brief side-by-side tour of these two Teslas to answer the above questions.

Here at MYEV.com, we’re changing the way people shop for electric vehicles. We’re committed to bringing you the best EV listings from all around the country and are striving to become the one-stop-shop for all things electric. Whether you’re in the market now or just want to learn about EVs, MYEV is the place to go.

Please make sure you Sign Up to get the latest from the MYEV team. You can also save your favorite vehicles and get notifications about any price changes or new listings in real-time! We have a lot of new listings and features upcoming in the near future!

Follow me on Twitter and let’s keep in touch! Or drop me a line at ceyhan@myev.com.

