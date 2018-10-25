Tesla V9 Software Update Comparison

Motor1 Teams Up With MYEV.com To Compare Tesla's V8 And V9 Software Updates.
We were very fortunate to get our hands on two Tesla Model X SUVs at the Motorsport headquarters in sunny Miami, Florida. Aside from paint color, the two all-electric family haulers are exceedingly similar in almost every way. However, there’s one major difference that you won’t notice without having the opportunity to step inside each car.
Tesla Model X “Exhibit A” has recently received the new Tesla Software Version 9 update, while “Exhibit B” is still wearing Version 8. How do they compare? What’s new in Version 9? What are the pros and cons of each system?
Our good friend and co-worker, Clint Simone from the Motor1.com team takes you on a brief side-by-side tour of these two Teslas to answer the above questions.
Here at MYEV.com, we’re changing the way people shop for electric vehicles. We’re committed to bringing you the best EV listings from all around the country and are striving to become the one-stop-shop for all things electric. Whether you’re in the market now or just want to learn about EVs, MYEV is the place to go.
Please make sure you Sign Up to get the latest from the MYEV team. You can also save your favorite vehicles and get notifications about any price changes or new listings in real-time! We have a lot of new listings and features upcoming in the near future!
Follow me on Twitter and let’s keep in touch! Or drop me a line at ceyhan@myev.com.
ABOUT THIS ARTICLE:
2017 Tesla Model X Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have a battery instead of a gasoline tank, and an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine (ICE).
Xcelerate is a Texas based company that offers complete transparent vehicle sales and leasing experience to consumers and businesses nationwide. Our clients receive unlimited access to all industry analytics as well as the true costs of our vehicles and services all while receiving a technology driv...Price: $79,000 Mileage: 9,206 Location: Frisco, TX Below average: $3,950 Total Range: 237 Mi Trim: 75D Range 237 Mi Mileage 9,206 Location Frisco, TX Trim 75D Price $79,000 Below average $3,950
2017 Tesla Model X Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have a battery instead of a gasoline tank, and an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine (ICE).
Xcelerate is a Texas based company that offers complete transparent vehicle sales and leasing experience to consumers and businesses nationwide. Our clients receive unlimited access to all industry analytics as well as the true costs of our vehicles and services all while receiving a technology driv...Price: $99,900 Mileage: 5,775 Location: Frisco, TX On average level Total Range: 295 Mi Trim: 100D Range 295 Mi Mileage 5,775 Location Frisco, TX Trim 100D Price $99,900 Above average $0
2016 Tesla Model X Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have a battery instead of a gasoline tank, and an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine (ICE).
2016 Tesla Model X 90D, 6 Passenger seating with Enhanced Autopilot, Premium Upgrades Package, Ultra High Fidelity Sound, Subzero Weather Package, 22 inch Wheels & Clean Carfax! If you are ready to step into the future then let us help! With its Helicopter Windshield the cockpit of this Model X is g...Price: $83,977 Mileage: 18,365 Location: Carrollton, TX Above average: $794 Total Range: 257 Mi Trim: 90D Range 257 Mi Mileage 18,365 Location Carrollton, TX Trim 90D Price $83,977 Above average $794
2016 Tesla Model X Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have a battery instead of a gasoline tank, and an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine (ICE).
Clean Carfax; Premium Package, Navigation, RearView Camera, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Auto Pilot Beta, Air Suspension, Key-less Go, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, HD Radio; Cruise Control And More....; 1 Owner Vehicle Lease Return Vehicle Under Original Manufactures Warra...Price: $82,995 Mileage: 17,295 Location: San Jose, CA Below average: $188 Total Range: 257 Mi Trim: 90D Range 257 Mi Mileage 17,295 Location San Jose, CA Trim 90D Price $82,995 Below average $188
Change Your Location
Weekly graph
FREE ONLINE APPRAISAL